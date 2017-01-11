One-day Excursions for Every Type of San Franciscan

The art lover

Carmel

Distance from SF: 122 miles; 2 hours

Carmel-by-the-Sea – sounds like a kingdom in a fairy tale, right? Well, it’s not – but it sure looks like one. This small, seaside town on the Monterey Peninsula is known for its English-style cottages, complete with rolled eaves and chimneys. But there’s more to this place than its European architecture. If you’re an artist, or at least one who chooses to appreciate art, there are 80 art galleries all housed in one square mile in Carmel. Nostalgic for your childhood? Head to the Dr. Seuss gallery. Feelin’ some 20th century fine art? Check out The Classic Art Gallery. How about photography? Try the Weston Gallery. And for viewing works of art that are open past 5pm, take a sunset walk on the white sands of Carmel Beach. Gratuitous fun fact: Clint Eastwood was Carmel’s mayor for two years.