How to Enjoy Outside Lands Like a Pro

Check out the Gastro Stage -- which pairs music and San Francisco’s food scene -- to hang with a more mature crowd that’s more interested in soaking in culture than pushing and shoving to the front.

2. Braces and athletic tape

Oh, you thought arch support and knee braces were for marathon runners? Well, I ask you, what is a marathon if not three days of festivaling? My personal go-to is KT tape, which offers nice support and pain relief for my arthritic knees, without appearing bulky under jeans.

A pair of gels a day will run you $30 for the weekend, and it will be the best $30 you spend all year.