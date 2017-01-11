Sacramento Is a Cultural Goldmine, Not California’s Armpit

Not that King’s fans needed a reason to remain diehard. No Sacramentan has ever gotten over the team’s 2001-2002 season glory days, or the 2002 Western Conference Title stripped by shady refs who notoriously threw game seven Shaq and Kobe’s way. Nor have we turned a blind eye to Shaq’s coining the team during the press conference that followed that (obviously) rigged playoff, “The Sacramento Queens.” We did, however, take it with a grain of salt and as a sign of Shaq’s awakening rather than our own, when, in 2013, he joined the team as an owner, singing the praises of star-player DeMarcus Cousins: “We’re similar players,” and of the future of Golden 1 Center as “the best arena in the world.” Sacramentans forgive, but we never forget. I have not heard a single local soul refer to the city as Shaq pronounced it during his 2013 ownership announcement, as “Shaqramento.” At least, not without a hardcore smirk. More importantly, the arena has invited more than former rivals. It has, like Arnie in 2006, ignited a new wave of progressive downtown development.