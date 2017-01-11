Take One of the Bay Area's Most Beautiful Hikes to Escape Post-Election Stress

San Francisco Bay

Hike distance: 4.6 miles

There is so much to do and see on Angel Island, the "Ellis Island of the West," but you want to hit up "The Sunset Trail," a nearly 5-mile hike that takes you to the top of Mount Livermore, the highest point on the island. At 788ft, you’re going to get those amazing views you’re craving... as long as you think views of the Bay Bridge, Alcatraz, Golden Gate, and San Francisco skyline are amazing (and if you don't, we're concerned that you might be a robot programmed for joylessness). In order to get to Angel Island, you’ll have to take the Blue and Gold Ferry, which departs from Pier 41 twice on weekdays and three times on the weekends (in other words: don’t miss it). The first part of the hike is relatively easy, so pack a picnic to enjoy at one of the tables on the summit before you begin the rest of the 3.5-mile trek. You’ll definitely earn that cold beer you order on the ferry ride home.