The Quick and Dirty Guide to Bay Area Bike Rides

Why you should ride it: Killer views and an easy excuse to do some day drinking

This 500-mile trail traverses the entire Bay, and then some. To find it, just head down towards the water from any part of the Bay Area and look for the signs. It’s completely flat, full of gorgeous views, nice beaches and docks, and even goes out onto the Bay Bridge (the eastern span only). Both lovely and practical, this is a great ride for cyclists of every caliber. Your co-workers will be impressed by your endurance and muscular legs.