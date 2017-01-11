The SF Suburbs That You Should Actually Visit

Downtown San Jose

Santa Clara County

How to get there: You have lots of options to get to the center of the South Bay. Take Caltrain to San Jose Diridon Station, hop on BART and then a VTA bus to the heart of Downtown at Santa Clara and First Streets, or drive right to where Interstates 280 and Route 87 meet.

What it’s got: San Jose isn’t really a suburb; it’s actually the Bay Area’s biggest city with its own small neighborhoods (we’re looking at you, Willow Glen and South San Jose). Inside that booming metropolis is a Downtown that’s becoming known as a great place for dinner, drinks, and a night out. Walk down First St or Santa Clara Ave to find more restaurants and bars than you could visit. Before you get too full, visit one of the many museums in Downtown, like the fascinating Tech Museum of Innovation, or get tickets to any of the handful of theater companies filling up the neighborhood. If that’s too much culture for you, the San Jose Sharks play nearby.

Pro tip: Take the train down to catch a show at City Lights, the historic California Theatre, or the large San Jose Center for the Performing Arts. Grab dinner first at The Grill on the Alley and have a post-dinner a drink at The Fountainhead. Unlike other ‘burbs, you’ll be able to walk everywhere.