Your Guide to Pride in San Francisco

The San Francisco Pride Celebration and Parade is the largest gathering of the LGBTQ community and allies in the United States. This year, on the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love, the theme is “a celebration of diversity.” And though you may think that Pride is just one weekend (June 24-25), there’s actually a ton of ways to celebrate all month long. Here are some of the best events, including baseball games, dance parties, marches, lectures, parades, and more. HAPPY PRIDE!
Tuesday
Jun 6
Oakland Coliseum
Purchase a special ticket to see the A’s take on the Blue Jays and you’ll get admittance into a pregame party and an exclusive A’s Pride scarf.
Thursday
Jun 15
Westfield San Francisco Centre
Join the “Love is Love” indoor block party on Level 4 (under the dome) from 5 to 7pm for performances by Ladies of AsiaSF and The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a raffle from Bloomingdale's, and light bites and drinks. Tix are only $10 and all proceeds benefit GLAAD.
Saturday
Jun 17
Rickshaw Stop
GAMeBoi’s weekly Saturday night party is all about getting amped for Pride. Expect a mix of pop, dance, EDM, and AsianPop with happy hour specials until 10:30pm.
Thursday
Jun 22
The Commonwealth Club
Nancy Unger is showing up to drop some knowledge about the history of the gay bar in the US and how they’ve been heavens and sanctuaries... as well as the sites of violence and persecution.
Friday
Jun 23
Pier 40
Sail around the Bay during sunset while listening to Thunderpuss’ DJ Barry Harris spinning feel good tracks. Boarding begins at 6pm and the boat returns to the pier at 10pm.
Friday
Jun 23
Dolores Park
Be a part of the largest transgender Pride event and one of the largest trans events in the entire world.
Friday
Jun 23
El Rio
Head to El Rio at 7pm for an after party fundraiser for TGI Justice Project which raises money to forge a culture of resistance and resilience to strengthen us for the fight against human rights abuses, imprisonment, police violence, racism, poverty, and societal pressures and create a world rooted in self- determination, freedom of expression, and gender justice.
Friday
Jun 23
The Make-Out Room
The Deep Moan dance party is going on from 8pm to 2am with ‘90s hip-hop, Top 40 mixes, and tons of throwbacks.
Saturday
Jun 24
18th Street and Dolores
The SF Dyke March brings the dyke communities together to celebrate unity, raise consciousness, and be visible. Rally programming starts at 11am from the stage in Dolores Park and the march starts at 5pm.
Saturday
Jun 24
Civic Center Plaza
The main stage will be going off starting at noon with performances from Kat Robichaud’s Misfit Cabaret, DJ Holographic, The Stud, MVMNT, Cheer San Francisco, and more. The event is free, but bring cash for a donation at the gate.
Saturday
Jun 24
The EndUp
If you’re looking for a massive daytime party, look no further than Kool AID at The EndUp who’s throwing a 1 to 9pm party with DJ booths inside and out.
Saturday
Jun 24
The Armory
JUNGLE, a 360-degree dance party experience “like you’ve never seen before” is gearing up to be the biggest Pride party in SF’s history. What’s a 360-degree dance party experience? They say they don’t want to give it away and “you’ll have to see it to believe it.”
Sunday
Jun 25
Market Street, from Beale to 8th Street
Thousands of people will line the streets starting at 10:30am to watch the colorful floats and fleets all marching to resist regression, stand up against exclusion, demand equality, and celebrate diversity.
Sunday
Jun 25
Civic Center Plaza
Betty Who headlines the main stage on Sunday. There will also be performances from Cazwell, Pure Roots, San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, Boyfriend, and more. The party starts at 11am and goes until 6pm. The event is free, but bring cash for a donation.
Sunday
Jun 25
City Hall
Feeling fancy? Then definitely buy tickets for this VIP party Under the Rotunda in City Hall. There will be a hosted bar, tasty bites, and three rooms of entertainment. Plus, tickets are pretty reasonable considering that whole hosted bar part ($50 through June 6 and $75 after).
Sunday
Jun 25
1015 Folsom
Sanctuary’s “Bacchanal” Pride dance orgy has a Greco-Roman theme and is sure to be a crazy end to an amazing weekend. The party starts at 10pm and doesn’t end until 6am on Monday. So maybe take the day off.
Monday
Jun 26
AT&T
Still got some energy left? The Giants are concluding Pride weekend on Monday night when they take on the Rockies. Get access to the pre-game party starting at 5pm, a ticket to the game, and a limited-edition LGBT/Giants scarf. Proceeds will be donated to local non-profits in the LGBT community.
Friday
Jun 30
HUE sf
Connect on the dance floor at this Bollywood night celebrating equal rights for all. Get free entry before 11pm (with registration).
