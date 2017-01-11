How San Francisco's Neighborhoods Got Their Names

Western Addition and NoPa

A debate still rages in modern-day San Francisco on whether this neighborhood should be called Western Addition or NoPa. The Western Addition camp argues that “NoPa” is simply a gentrifying rebrand but that’s not necessarily so! Western Addition is indeed a legacy name from 1855, when the city limits of San Francisco technically ended at Larkin St. Mayor James Van Ness moved these borders to claim the Western Addition area as a new western addition to San Francisco, dubbing it thusly.

But the term “North of Panhandle” is not a new invention, and has been in the San Francisco lexicon for at least 100 years. City municipal records show the existence of a North of Panhandle Improvement Club way back in 1916. The term “NoPa” is indeed an acronym of this, and its very recent adoption has been facilitated by the area’s popular restaurant called Nopa.