Secret San Francisco Nightlife You Need to Know About

Discover your inner scientist while boozing it up at Exploratorium After Dark

Science rules at the recently re-opened Exploratorium, located along the Embarcadero on Pier 15. Every Thursday from 6-9pm, the interactive science & tech museum hosts a themed night of programming. Think discussions with scientists about things like self-propelling kinetic structures. Adults can also play around with hundreds of hands-on exhibits, and crawl through a pitch-black tactile dome... all while enjoying cocktails.

Get down at AsiaSF

This restaurant/lounge/dance club in SoMa has a bit of everything the neighborhood is known for: good food, a party atmosphere, and unique gender expression. Ideal for a cool night out, AsiaSF features California-Asian cuisine and performers who dance hourly atop a runway bar. There’s also a dance club downstairs.