Where to Shop Small in San Francisco

We have some feelings about seemingly made-up holidays (looking at you, International Avocado Toast Day, or whatever), but one we are very on board with is Small Business Saturday, which encourages us all to support the local, independent businesses in our city (instead of, say, blowing dollars at a world-dominating online behemoth). San Francisco, being a city filled to the brim with stunningly creative folks, is a most excellent place to support a small business, particularly if you have holiday gifting on the mind (yes, gifting yourself is absolutely a thing). From NoPa to Chinatown, here are 15 of our go-tos for clothes, jewelry, records, plants, books, and more.