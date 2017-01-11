San Francisco Tours You'll Actually Want to Go on When Your Family Visits

When your family comes to visit, there’s almost definitely going to be a time when you run out of Fun Things To Do: after all, there are only so many dinners in Chinatown you can eat, hours you can people-watch in the Haight, or visits to City Lights Bookstore you can make -- without wanting to shut yourself up in the closest local bar for the rest of the day, sans parents. Tours are a great way to keep the family busy, but not all of them are created equal: we would never suggest you get on one of those heinous quacking duck buses, for instance.

Luckily, our city is rich with history: from the Barbary Coast and Beat Poets to local distilleries and porn sets, we have an abundant past and present that make for some damn interesting outings. These tours are sure to keep you and your fam occupied. Plus, you may even learn some interesting new facts to use on that next Tinder date.