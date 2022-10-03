How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in San Francisco This November

Midterm elections typically garner lower voter turnout, but are a concrete way to influence local and national politics. Here in San Francisco, we’ll be voting on races ranging from State Governor to City District Attorney, with propositions that could impact whether our state’s constitution grants the right to reproductive freedom, plus much more. Here’s everything you need to know about voting in the 2022 midterm elections in San Francisco:

It’s been a wild year for elections in San Francisco. In February, over 70% of voters ousted three school board members. Then, in a mid-April special election, SF Supervisor Matt Haney won the 17th Assembly District seat. Most recently, there was the June primary election, where voters recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin. If all of that voting has given you ballot burnout, take a big drink of water because we’ve got the all-important midterm elections coming up on Tuesday, November 8.

What are the key races and propositions on the ballot?

In addition to statewide elections for California Governor and US senate races, there are several local races and propositions to pay attention to.

SF Board of Supervisors have 5 of the 11 seats up for election, which is conducted via ranked-choice voting. Newly redistricted District 6 which split up the Tenderloin and SoMA stands to be one of the most interesting races, with incumbent Matt Dorsey, former communications director for the SFPD who was appointed by Mayor London Breed to replace Matt Haney in May, facing off against activist Honey Mahogany, who would be the first trans supervisor in SF if elected. Not sure which district you’re in? Check online or call (415) 554-4375.

The District Attorney race includes Brooke Jenkins, the current district attorney who was appointed in June by Mayor London Breed after Chesa Boudin’s recall, against two opponents, both of whom once worked on the police commission. John Hamasaki, who has the support of progressive SF District Supervisor Dean Preston, and whose campaign is run by Boudin’s former campaign manager. Jenkins’ other opponent is Joe Alioto Veronese, a civil rights attorney, former police and fire commissioner, and the son of former mayor Joseph Alioto.

San Francisco’s public defender office hasn’t had a contested race in 20 years, but that’s about to change as Assistant District Attorney and former Deputy Public Defender Rebekah Young is facing off against incumbent and London Breed appointee Mano Raju.

This ballot includes all of Mayor London’s school board appointees, Lisa Weissman-Ward, Ann Hsu, and Lainie Motamedi, who were selected after the recall election in February ousted three people on the board. They face competition from Alida Fisher, Gabriela Lopez (one of the members who was ousted in February), and Karen Fleshman.

Statewide propositions to pay attention to include Prop 1, which will amend the state’s constitution to include reproductive freedom as a constitutional right, and Prop 26 and Prop 27, which, respectively, will allow for sports betting on tribal lands, and for online and mobile sports wagering outside tribal lands. Another proposition that could make a big impact on the state is Prop 30, which would add a personal income tax for those making over $2 million and use that to fund programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Opponents say it’s a big tax increase that disproportionately benefits large corporations, with the ride-share service Lyft spending $15 million to fund the over 90% of the YES on 30 campaign.

There are a handful of local measures on the midterm ballot, including Proposition D, which seeks to streamline the approval process for affordable housing, including increasing housing access so that households who make up to 140% of the area median income can apply, so long as the average household income is no more than 120% of AMI. Proposition E is another affordable housing measure that competes with Prop D with further restrictions, including providing housing for households with income up to 120% of AMI, with an average household income of no more than 80% of AMI. Proposition M would place a tax on owners of vacant residential units in buildings with three or more units that have been vacant for more than six months. The tax would range from $2,500 to $5,000 per vacant unit in 2024, and would increase to a maximum of $20,000 (with adjustments for inflation) if the same owner kept that unit vacant in consecutive years.

Those who want to move towards a future that’s less dominated by auto traffic should study Proposition I, which, with a YES vote, would repeal the Board of Supervisors’ ordinance that keeps JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park and the Great Highway car-free and open them back up to private vehicle use. In contrast, a YES vote on Proposition J would reaffirm the Board’s ordinance to keep JFK Drive as an open recreation space and closed to private vehicles permanently. Related, a YES vote on Proposition N would allow the City to take over the underground parking garage below the Music Concourse and use public funds to acquire, operate, or subsidize public parking.

Finally, Proposition C would provide an oversight commission, inclusive of seven members appointed by the Mayor and Board of Supervisors, for the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.