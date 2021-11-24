Where to Shop Small in SF’s Chinatown

Welcome to the oldest Chinatown in America. Established in the 1840s, this storied San Francisco neighborhood has been home to everything from grandiose banquet halls and parades to underground vice activity. As one of the top tourist destinations in the city, the drop in business during the ongoing pandemic has been devastating, with the loss of tourism compounded by anti-Asian racism and hate crimes. While the economy has reopened more in recent months, it’s been a slow recovery for the small businesses in Chinatown that somehow managed to survive, here in SF and across the country.

“Our business slowed tremendously. Last year was the first year we closed in 60-plus years of nonstop service to the community,” says Kevin Chan, owner of the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory. “This year it’s picking up,” he continues, though he cites trouble with Google, which had until recently listed the business as still closed, for deterring potential customers. Roger Pincombe, the new executive director of The Great Star Theater, which just reopened this June, says that “July to September was pretty rough,” and business has only been picking up in the last month or so. Still, there is a hopeful upward economic trend, albeit a slow one.

Making a day or night of visiting Chinatown is bound to be chock full of food and picture-worthy sights, from community-sponsored murals to street musicians. This Small Business Saturday and throughout the holiday season, consider supporting the local businesses below for your gift-giving needs instead of corporate giants like Amazon. Grant Avenue is closed to street traffic on weekends, and will be at least through the end of the year, so take advantage of that. Choose a starting place (probably Portsmouth Square) and start walking to see what appears along the way. Don’t forget to also check out the countless grocery stores throughout Chinatown, where you can pick up Chinese snacks like White Rabbit candy and mini lychee gelatin cups that make great stocking stuffers.