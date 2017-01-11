Take Advantage of Miracle March: Go Snowcat Skiing in Tahoe

Which is why I was pretty stoked when I found out that Homewood Mountain Resort on the West Shore (best shore) of Tahoe now offers a “Snowcat Adventure,” in which a pimped-out snowcat transports skiers and riders above the resort’s boundary to access over 750 acres of backcountry terrain. Translation: too lazy to hike, but still want to get that untouched pow? Snowcat skiing at Homewood is the way to go. Yeah, you aren’t “earning your turns” like backcountry skiers, but who cares? It’s super fun. But just to make sure, I went and checked it out for myself. You know: research and whatnot.



There’s no sleeping in on a snowcat day, as I had to be at the mountain by 8am so that I could get hooked up with avalanche gear and a quick safety lesson from guides, Alycia “Fish” Glines and Laura LaPlante, on how to use it all. Good news: the beacons are truly easy to figure out -- and important to wear -- since even though the guides are trained to take you down spots where the snow (hopefully) won’t slide, there’s always a risk. After we strapped on our beacons and packs with probes and shovels, we headed up the lift to meet the cat at the top of the mountain. Fun fact: Steve Smith, the driver, bought the snowcat from another resort six years ago, but totally pulled it apart and rebuilt the entire thing, including a custom design for the passengers. Fancy!