The Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks and Sober Things to Do in San Francisco

Non-Alcoholic Drinks and Dining in San Francisco

Zero-proof cocktails

Non-alcoholic cocktails are having a real moment right now. Gone are the days when someone abstaining has to choose between a Shirley Temple and fizzy water. Many of today’s non-alcoholic cocktails are as creative and balanced as the ones that come with booze. Delicious and zero chances of a hangover? Zero-proof cocktails are the perfect choice for someone who doesn’t drink at all or wants to take a night off.

Considering their popularity, it’s no surprise that some of San Francisco’s most popular bars have committed to the alcohol-free game with drinks that wow and don’t feel like a concession. One of our favorites is Copra, the stunning Indian restaurant on Fillmore Street with some of the most delicious food you’ll find in San Francisco and a section on the drink menu dedicated to non-alcoholic cocktails.

Another gorgeous restaurant that offers non-alcoholic cocktails is Villon on the ground floor of the Proper Hotel. Their drink menu offers seven drinks (that may contain less than 0.5% ABV) created by Bon Vivant Hospitality’s Josh Harris (Trick Dog). Harris is incredibly talented and very proud of his 20 years of sobriety, so it’s no surprise the drinks are unlike anything you’ve sipped before. Enjoy one in the stylish lounge while people-watching, which is an activity unto itself.

You should be eating at Pabu Izakaya, Michael Mina’s modern Japanese restaurant in the Financial District, simply because it has one of the most flavorful and delicious menus we’ve experienced in a while, but if you’re looking for a delicious drink without spirits, also because it offers a robust cocktail menu with an entire page dedicated to alcohol-free cocktails and beer and wine alternatives.

Other “fancy” spots with excellent spirit-free cocktails include Nari, the restaurant from the Kin Khao team inside Hotel Kabuki in Japantown, and Bar Iris, the swanky lounge attached to Nisei in Russian Hill.

If you’re looking for something a little more casual, head to Cole Valley Tavern in, well, Cole Valley, where you’ll find friendly service, comfort food, and some very thoughtful cocktails that come sans alcohol.

Prefer your destination 100% alcohol-free? Ocean Beach Cafe, a non-alcoholic bar and bottle shop, is the spot and has the most extensive list of non-alcoholic cocktails and, for those who are “California sober,” a few “hemptails” featuring 2 to 6mg of THC. They also offer “temperance tastings” and a non-alcoholic mixology class for those who wish to explore the category a little more.

Non-alcoholic bottle shops

You can pick up non-alcoholic spirits, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails at Ocean Beach Cafe, but if you’re looking for a shop totally dedicated to the cause, there’s only one in San Francisco: Boisson in Hayes Valley. Boisson has a slew of other shops in LA and NYC and is a one-stop shop for non-alcoholic spirits, wine, beer, cider, ready-to-drink cocktails, mixers, and more.

Tea

Tea is a delightful drink any time of day, but especially in the afternoon when paired with tiny little sandwiches and desserts. You’ll find a traditional tea service at the iconic Rotunda at Neiman Marcus, which offers a daily afternoon tea of finger sandwiches, scones and jams, and petite sweets. If you enjoy a Parisian vibe, head to Maison Danel, a stylish French brasserie, pâtisserie, and tea salon where you’ll find multiple afternoon tea options, including one with full caviar service.

Hotels tend to offer some of the most classic afternoon tea services you’ll find in San Francisco. Our favorite ones are at the St. Regis San Francisco, the decadent and historic Palace Hotel, and, of course, the Fairmont San Francisco, which makes the Saturday afternoon experience in the Laurel Court feel extra special with polished silver, fine china, Victorian accouterments, and live piano accompaniment.

Finally, since we wouldn’t even have tea if not for China, two notable spots that celebrate that fact include Jade Chocolates Teahouse & Cafe, a shop in Chinatown where you’ll find gorgeous small-batch chocolates and themed afternoon teas with Asian, Pacific Islands, and California history and the Imperial Tea Court in the Ferry Building, a traditional Chinese tea house where you can sip tea and snack on dim sum, as well as shop for tea, teaware, and gifts.