The Best Beach Road Trips From San Francisco

Bodega Bay

Distance from SF: 70 miles; 1.5 hour drive

Why: The coastline is stunning, the food is good, and it’s kind of romantic, if you’re into that. Also, it’s where Hitchcock shot The Birds, which is probably what we should have lead with.

Three things to do while you’re there:

1. Paddle around Bodega Bay. We swear we’re not going to suggest you kayak at every town on this list, but in many cases, it really is the best way to really see the water and marine life. Bodega Bay Kayak will hook you up with everything you need. It’s less than $50 for a four hour trip.

2. Go on a hike. There are tons of hikes with great views of the cliffs and waters -- maybe even a whale if you’re lucky. Bodega Head is excellent for lazy hikers who just want some good Instagram pics, as it’s almost completely flat, while Pomo Canyon Trail to Shell Beach is a moderate hike that offers a little bit of everything, and will take you a little while; it’s almost 7 miles round-trip.

3. Sip a flight of wine at Gourmet au Bay, which is right on the water and has a cozy deck with awesome views, which is exactly what you need after all that kayaking and hiking.