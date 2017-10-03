Lifestyle

The Best San Francisco Lists From 2015 (That We Didn't Write)

By Published On 12/18/2015 By Published On 12/18/2015
Boxing Room | Flickr/Jeffrey Chiang

Trending

related

Dunkin' Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half the Donuts on Its Menu

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

Stuff You'll Like

related

Hurry, You Can Get $300 Roundtrip Tickets to Paris and 3 Other European Cities

related

SNES Classic Is Basically Sold Out Everywhere, But Don't Turn to Auctions Quite Yet

related

Kate McKinnon Makes Ryan Gosling Lose It Again in New 'SNL' Alien Sketch

We love lists. We love lists so much that we even love lists of other lists. Specifically, this list of the best SF lists we didn't write in 2015. From burgers to beer (and other stuff too), these lists are funny, useful, and definitely worth a read.

Related

related

LA's Best New Restaurants of 2015

related

The 14 Coolest Jobs in Los Angeles

related

The Best Movies About LA, Ranked by Movie Industry Pros

related

LA's Best New Restaurants of 2015
Grant Marek/Thrillist

30 Under 30

Zagat
Luckily, the food and drink coming from these up-and-comers is so good, you'll forgive them for accomplishing more in their 20s than you'll accomplish in your lifetime.

Flickr/Karlis Dambrans

17 Things No One Tells You About San Francisco

BuzzFeed
We'd argue that ALL we do is tell you all of this stuff, but still, it's nice to have a bunch of San Francisco treasures in one easy-to-digest list.

Flickr/Edsel Little

The Best Dishes From the Top 100 Bay Area Restaurants

SFGate
It's good to have goals and this list of the Bay's best dishes gives you 100 of them. Just hurry because next year there will be 100 more.

Dynamo Donut & Coffee

The Big Sweet: 50 Treats to Eat Before You Die

7x7
Man cannot live on savory food alone. Well, he could, but why would he want to? This list has all of the sweet treats you need to eat in SF, including spiced chocolate donuts from Dynamo Donuts and the toffee cake at Starbelly. We'll have one of each, please. And no, we're not sharing.

related

16 Female Bartenders You Need to Know in LA

related

The 14 Coolest Jobs in Los Angeles
Flickr/Phil Dokas

Ten San Francisco Bay Area Hikes With Spectacular Endings

Curbed
We told you all about the secrets you can find on SF hikes, but if there's one thing we love more than finding out secrets, it's a happy ending. Which is something all of these hikes have!

Flickr/torbakhopper

Eight Ways to Be the Best Heterosexual You Can Possibly Be on Pride Weekend

SF Examiner
Do we wish lists like this weren't necessary? Of course. Are they? Unfortunately. Biggest takeaway? "Always err on the side of saying hi to Bob from Accounting when he’s got boobs now."

Airbnb

7 of the Absolutely Coolest Airbnbs in the Bay Area

UpOut
It’s true. These seven spots would all be a badass place to spend the night.

Flickr/Amir Aziz

Best of the East Bay 2015

East Bay Express
This is, like, so many lists within a list. But next time you're headed across the Bay Bridge, whether you're looking for the "best cinnamon bun so large you can eat it for breakfast and dessert," the "best pool hall," or the "best sandwich at a butcher shop," East Bay Express has you covered.

related

The Best Restaurant for Every Type of Cuisine in LA

related

The Best Movies About LA, Ranked by Movie Industry Pros
McSweeney's

Bay Area to Standard American English Translator

McSweeney's
An invaluable resource for anyone who recently moved to San Francisco and doesn't yet speak "Bay Area."

Flickr/Amir Aziz

Moment of Truth: The Top 7 Bay Area Hip-Hop Albums of 2015

SF Weekly
Considering the only concert "we" attended this year was Taylor Swift, we were in dire need of a list like this. Dire. The winner? You'll have to click through to see, but let's just say, it's "Hella Good."

Flickr/Daniel Hoherd

Worst Public Transit Stories in San Francisco

Broke-Ass Stuart
Good luck ever enjoying a bus ride again.

Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.

Daisy Barringer is an SF-based freelance writer; there is no topic she can't turn into a listicle. Follow her on Twitter at @daisy to read 'em all.

Stuff You'll Like