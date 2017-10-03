The Best San Francisco Lists From 2015 (That We Didn't Write)

We love lists. We love lists so much that we even love lists of other lists. Specifically, this list of the best SF lists we didn't write in 2015. From burgers to beer (and other stuff too), these lists are funny, useful, and definitely worth a read.
30 Under 30
Zagat
Luckily, the food and drink coming from these up-and-comers is so good, you'll forgive them for accomplishing more in their 20s than you'll accomplish in your lifetime.
17 Things No One Tells You About San Francisco
BuzzFeed
We'd argue that ALL we do is tell you all of this stuff, but still, it's nice to have a bunch of San Francisco treasures in one easy-to-digest list.
The Best Dishes From the Top 100 Bay Area Restaurants
SFGate
It's good to have goals and this list of the Bay's best dishes gives you 100 of them. Just hurry because next year there will be 100 more.
The Big Sweet: 50 Treats to Eat Before You Die
7x7
Man cannot live on savory food alone. Well, he could, but why would he want to? This list has all of the sweet treats you need to eat in SF, including spiced chocolate donuts from Dynamo Donuts and the toffee cake at Starbelly. We'll have one of each, please. And no, we're not sharing.
Ten San Francisco Bay Area Hikes With Spectacular Endings
Curbed
We told you all about the secrets you can find on SF hikes, but if there's one thing we love more than finding out secrets, it's a happy ending. Which is something all of these hikes have!
Eight Ways to Be the Best Heterosexual You Can Possibly Be on Pride Weekend
SF Examiner
Do we wish lists like this weren't necessary? Of course. Are they? Unfortunately. Biggest takeaway? "Always err on the side of saying hi to Bob from Accounting when he’s got boobs now."
7 of the Absolutely Coolest Airbnbs in the Bay Area
UpOut
It’s true. These seven spots would all be a badass place to spend the night.
Best of the East Bay 2015
East Bay Express
This is, like, so many lists within a list. But next time you're headed across the Bay Bridge, whether you're looking for the "best cinnamon bun so large you can eat it for breakfast and dessert," the "best pool hall," or the "best sandwich at a butcher shop," East Bay Express has you covered.
Bay Area to Standard American English Translator
McSweeney's
An invaluable resource for anyone who recently moved to San Francisco and doesn't yet speak "Bay Area."
Moment of Truth: The Top 7 Bay Area Hip-Hop Albums of 2015
SF Weekly
Considering the only concert "we" attended this year was Taylor Swift, we were in dire need of a list like this. Dire. The winner? You'll have to click through to see, but let's just say, it's "Hella Good."
Worst Public Transit Stories in San Francisco
Broke-Ass Stuart
Good luck ever enjoying a bus ride again.
