San Francisco The Best Winter Date Ideas in SF

OK, so we don't get snow in SF, which means you'll have to leave the city if you want to have a romantic snowball fight where you and your lover romp around and end up falling breathlessly to the ground in each other's warm, welcoming arms. But whatever, 'cause snow is cold and do you really want piles of it down your pants? Also, just because SF doesn't have traditional winters doesn't mean the city doesn't offer up some pretty cool only-in-winter date ideas. And best of all: if you're dead set on a date that involves snow down your pants, you only have to drive a few hours away.
Go whale watching at Point Reyes
Point Reyes National Park
Q: What do whales eat?
A: Fish and ships Q: What do whales like to chew?
A: Blubber gum Q: What do you get when you cross a whale and a cow?
A: Sha-mooooo Those are just a couple of jokes you'll want to keep handy for your whale-watching adventure. The California gray whale has the longest migration of any animal (all the way from Alaska to Baja), but the whales' long-ass journey is your fun date. Head to Point Reyes, where the peak of the southern migration is usually in mid-January, and you can catch the whales heading back north in mid-March. Bring binoculars. And probably a flask.
Ice skate outside, hold hands, fall over
Various locations
Sure you can ice skate year-round at Yerba Buena, but when’s the last time you saw a romantic comedy and the couple stumbled adorably across an indoor rink? Exactly. Instead, take your date to one of SF’s holiday rinks. There’s one right in the middle of Union Square (closes January 18th) and another -- the largest outdoor rink in the Bay -- at the Embarcadero (closes January 3rd). Pro tip: if you opt for the whole hand-holding thing, let go if you’re going to wipe out because there’s seriously nothing cute about breaking your date’s kneecap. Continue Reading
Snowshoe to dinner in the moonlight
Lake Tahoe
Head up to Tahoe for the weekend and take a snowshoe tour to the mid-mountain Chalet at Alpine Meadows where you’ll indulge in an Alps-inspired menu. Think: potato cheese soup and apple strudel, and you should probably have sex before dinner if that’s something you’re planning on doing ‘cause you’ll definitely be too full after. The snowshoe tour only goes down (or rather, up) six times during the winter, so plan ahead.
Eat your way through as many dates as possible
Various locations
If you’re going on a lot of first and second dates, SF Restaurant Week was made for you. From January 20th-31st, over 125 SF restaurants will offer special prix-fixe lunch ($15 or $25 for two courses) and dinner ($40 or $65 for three-plus courses) menus. This way, even if the date’s a total bust, at least you’re getting a good, affordable meal. Although if you’re not sure about the person, maybe stick to lunch. Three-plus courses can go on for quite a while.
Escape to Yosemite for a real winter experience
Yosemite National Park
Yosemite is totally magical in the winter. And a lot less crowded. And soooooo romantic. Go cross-country skiing, snow tubing, ice skating in Curry Village, and take part in the Chefs' Holidays at The Ahwahnee, a cooking adventure with some of the country’s best chefs (Jan 10th-Feb 4th).
Go on an Irish coffee date
Various locations
Sure, you can drink the famous Irish coffee at Buena Vista Cafe year-round, but you have to admit it tastes even better when it’s grey and rainy outside. Plus, when your date suggests, "Coffee?" you can be like, "Sure, but only if it’s Irish because getting regular coffee is not a date" and your date will be all like, "You’re so right, and attractive."
Go to one of the country’s best craft beer parties
Various locations
The best thing about Beer Week is, duh: the beer. The second-best thing, however, is the fact that it’s actually 10 days, which is three whole days longer than a week! This week it’s from January 22nd to 31st and there will be tons of beer-related events for you to take all of your dates. Just be sure to take the person you really like to the Opening Gala where there will be over 100 Northern California breweries serving up tastes from their taps.
Listen to some of the best indie rock out there
Various locations
Over 160 bands and musicians will be performing at this year’s Noise Pop Music Festival. It’s the perfect opportunity to see if you and your date are musically compatible. And to find out who’s the better dancer.
Hit the hot tub
Various locations
Nothing is better than soaking in a hot tub surrounded by snow on the ground and stars in the sky. But you’re not going to get that in SF, so The Hot Tubs, a facility where you can rent a room with a private hot tub and sauna by the hour, is the next best thing. No seriously. If you’re feeling adventurous, you could also go to the Marin Tidal Hot Springs, located just across the Golden Gate Bridge, but only accessible during low tide. Just be sure your date is cool with lots of hairy, old nekkid men.
Relive your childhood on a rainy day
One thing is for sure: with El Niño en route, there are going to be a lot of rainy days this winter. And nothing says “rainy day date” like three childhood activities that are so much better now that you can drink beer: bowling, miniature golf, or playing old-school arcade games at Brewcade.
Ring in the new year with a kiss
There are only two ways to do New Year’s Eve in SF: 1) Go out knowing full well it’s going to be a shit show and embrace the fact that Uber surge pricing is going to be out of control, or 2) Stock up on Champagne and stay home and order pizza. Whichever one you choose, they’re both more fun if you have someone to kiss when the ball drops.
Daisy Barringer is a freelance writer who grew up in SF. Her dream is to one day go on an overnight date at the Ahwahnee Hotel.