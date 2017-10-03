Lifestyle

17 Pieces of Mission Street Art You Need to Find This Weekend

By Published On 09/17/2015 By Published On 09/17/2015
Evan Thompson/Thrillist

The coolest art museum in San Francisco? It isn’t the SFMOMA. And it isn’t the de Young. It’s the Mission -- an ever-changing outdoor gallery with blink-and-you’ll-miss-them mural masterpieces that comes with the friendliest of admission prices ($0!). This weekend, why not take some of the best of it in? Go with a date, or detour on your way back from Dolores, and track down these 17.

Oh, and to make things easier, we’ve dropped a few location hints in the captions. Good luck.

Evan Thompson/Thrillist

Mission St between 19th and 20th

Evan Thompson/Thrillist

Mission St and Sycamore St

Evan Thompson/Thrillist

Sycamore St between Mission St and Valencia St

Evan Thompson/Thrillist

Mission St and Sycamore St

Evan Thompson/Thrillist

Mission St between 19th and 20th

Evan Thompson/Thrillist

Mission St between 19th and 20th

Evan Thompson/Thrillist

Mission St between 19th and 20th

Evan Thompson/Thrillist

Capp St

Evan Thompson/Thrillist

Mission St and 15th

Evan Thompson/Thrillist

Mission St and 19th

Evan Thompson/Thrillist

Clarion Alley

Evan Thompson/Thrillist

Valencia St and Sycamore St

Evan Thompson/Thrillist

Van Ness and 15th

Evan Thompson/Thrillist

Valencia St

Evan Thompson/Thrillist

Mission St between 19th and 20th

Evan Thompson/Thrillist

Mission St and 20th

Evan Thompson/Thrillist

Bonus points mystery mural

