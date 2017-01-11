The Presidio Is the Most Underrated Part of SF. Go There Right Now.

I'd been biking through Golden Gate Park for approximately 30 seconds when I realized my mistake: the date was 4/20, and the regular hordes of slow-moving stoners had been bolstered by throngs of weed tourists, who appeared to be under the mistaken impression that the city of San Francisco just gives joints away this one day each year. As I pedaled through a sea of leaf-adorned bandanas and T-shirts and hats, one dude with a gigantic spliff languidly called out to me, “Hey, man, wasn't that a stoplight?”

No, dude, it wasn't; there wasn’t even a stoplight visible. But while 4/20 may be a special occasion -- one in which made-up stoplights can be given a tolerant pass -- that claustrophobic feeling of mass overcrowding can crawl down your neck any warm weekend in the park. There are just too many people there... it's hard to enjoy an open lawn when you and your fellow picnickers are packed so tight that you have to physically sprawl across a small patch of grass if you want to claim it.