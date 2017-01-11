10 Things People in San Francisco Are Hella Passionate About

Burritos

There are a few requirements for anyone who wants to call San Francisco home. You must appreciate the fog; you must never ever call it “San Fran"; you must carry a light jacket or sweater with you at all times. Perhaps most important, you must think that the burrito is one of the best food inventions of all time. Not only that, you must strongly believe that the enormous San Francisco burrito with its meat, cheese, salsa, guacamole, rice, beans, and sour cream is far superior to any other burrito out there (especially the ones made in San Diego because no: French fries do not make a burrito taste better). You’re also required to have a favorite burrito spot, which you champion above all else and wax poetic about often.