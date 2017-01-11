How to Enjoy SF While Everyone Else Is at Burning Man

Explore the Exploratorium

You don’t have to go to a dusty desert to find cool, interactive art that will challenge your perception and feed your curiosity. The Exploratorium is 330,000sqft of hands-on exhibits that are as cool as anything you'll see on the playa. You can even wear furry boots and goggles if you really want. (Except, seriously: please don’t.)

Learn how to AcroYoga

If there’s one things Burners love, it’s doing yoga and acrobatics at the same time (usually in public, showoffs). But first, they have to learn to fly or base. If finding a group of acroyogis in the park is too close to the Burn, head to one of the dozen or so yoga studios offering classes -- all of which should be very, very, very empty since the regulars are exercising their trust muscles while half-naked in a dust bowl.