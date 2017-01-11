Trimmigrants: What It's Like to Be a California Weed Trimmer

“If you don't find bug corpses on the outdoor weed you trim, you can bet they were spraying something harmful,” said Rae Johnson, who’s trimmed at several operations in the Santa Cruz area. Just another reminder to only smoke lab-tested and hold weed-growers to the same standards as those who grow your fruits and veggies.

Legal workers trim illegal products

Anecdotally, these trimmigrants are often young drifters, willing to risk life and limb for a job that allows them to smoke on the job and delivers serious, untaxed green -- both cash and bud.

While legal operations are required to document workers, the demographics of underground farms are mostly anecdotal (according to a Broadly essay, illegal farms account for the majority of cannabis grown in the Emerald Triangle). Although trimmigrants come from all over the world, research shows the average trimmer is a 20-something white male and a US citizen. The same Broadly essay described trimming as a traditionally female role, often referred to as “trim bitch,” while men are overwhelmingly responsible for the grows and distribution of the product.