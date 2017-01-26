If You Love This Overpriced San Francisco 'Hood, Move Here Instead

Moving out of San Francisco is the new moving to San Francisco. Thanks to skyrocketing rents, exorbitant cost of living and all of your favorite clubs being torn down to build big-box luxury McCondos, you may feel that this is no longer the San Francisco you thought you were moving to. But the San Francisco you thought you were moving to is still alive and well -- it just had to move out of San Francisco, because it got owner move-in evicted so its old studio could be converted into three different Airbnbs.

San Franciscans have been moving out of the city for so long that the greater Bay Area is now packed with outposts of San Francisco expats. The spirit of the city has taken residence in the East Bay, the Peninsula, and beyond in a collection of up-and-coming Bay Area neighborhoods. If you’ve loved and/or left any of these San Francisco neighborhoods, these are their equivalent, doppelganger Bay Area neighborhoods where you can also lose your heart.