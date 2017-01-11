Where to See Burning Man Art (if You Missed the Burn)

Paradise Ridge Winery

Santa Rosa

Those LOVE letters that you’ve climbed and selfied upon so many times on the Playa have actually found a permanent home at Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa. The LOVE sculpture comes courtesy Bay Area artist Laura Kimpton, who met her husband -- guess where -- at Burning Man. These letters will now grace generations of wedding photos, though if you go see them please realize it is the custom that you also at least do a wine tasting or a tour.

Various Galleries

Downtown Oakland

The East Bay cray gets underway once a month at the Oakland Art Murmur’s celebrated First Friday functions. On the first Friday of every month, the streets of Oakland get gussied up with gallery hops, food trucks, and public art installations. And many of your favorite Oakland-based Burner art collectives like NIMBY and American Steel make regular appearances and show off their stuff.