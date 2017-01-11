10 Beautiful Seattle Running Paths That'll Get You Off Your Couch

Green Lake

Dammit this trail is just lovely. Embrace the banality and have a jog around a sparkling 50,000-year-old glacial lake with the rest of Seattle. But be smart. Try to get there early, or you’ll find yourself nearly jogging in place in a gridlock of Bugaboo strollers and Lululemon pants. The path is 2.8 miles, but you can add another mile by looping around Woodland Park on the south end.

Burke-Gilman Trail

If you’re training for a marathon, this paved trail might be your go-to for more than 18 miles of jogging. This trail is a tour-de-Seattle-neighborhoods, crossing Ballard, Fremont, Wallingford, and the University District. If you’re looking to tackle the entire thing, start at Golden Gardens Park and take a deep breath whilst enjoying the views of Puget Sound. Then watch out for the roots that have raised the pavement while heading toward the Ballard Locks. The trail goes on-road for about a mile, but then meets back up with the former railroad tracks route all the way to Kenmore.