The 14 Best Cannabis Shops in Seattle

It’s no secret that Seattle is a pothead’s paradise. Washington was one of the first states to legalize weed way back in 2012, and it’s now home to over 500 dispensaries statewide—meaning that, when it comes to bud, we are really and truly spoiled for choice. From edibles and pre-rolls to tinctures and teas, there’s no shortage of flavors, doses, and deals to be had—and no shortage of budtenders willing to guide you through the myriad of options. Here are our 14 favorite pot shops in Seattle, all of which are guaranteed to provide a high quality experience.