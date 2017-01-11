The Essential Free Apps for Living in Seattle

WSDOT

Free

iPhone, Android

What it does: Updates you on traffic... and a whole lot more

Yeah it maps Seattle-area traffic in real time, and gives you access to live traffic cam feeds, but it also has mountain pass reports, ferry/train schedules, wait times at the Canadian border, and access to the department's occasionally hilarious social media feeds.

PayByPhone

Free

iPhone, Android, BlackBerry

What it does: Pays for parking from your phone

If you're going to pay Seattle's outrageous parking fees, you might as well do it without struggling to find a spot, getting out of your car, walking down the block to a pay station, trying to get it to take your card/money for a few minutes, then finally walking back to your car to stick the display receipt on the inside of your window. This app eliminates all that. Except the walking-to-the-pay-station part, 'cause you need to enter the correct location code. Oh, and the struggling-to-find-parking part, obviously.