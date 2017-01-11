Everything You Need to Know About Legal Weed in Seattle

And these places will have everything I need?

Well, not everything. They're not allowed to sell pipes and stuff like that so if you want one, you'll have to go somewhere else. Lucky for you, pretty much every convenience store has you covered, and the aforementioned Uncle Ike's has a retail shop called Glass & Goods right in the parking lot.



Gotcha. Are there private clubs I can frequent to indulge in my new legal hobby?

Sorry. A few private lounges struggled to stay open in the past, and a nightclub where you could get high even opened briefly last year, but the state passed a law banning them soon after.



So what do I do? That doesn’t sound like much fun.

Don't worry, Seattle really knows how to celebrate what freedom it does have. It's hosts the world's largest hemp festival (creatively called Hempfest) every year, we just finished hosting CannaCon (the country's largest marijuana convention), people continually put on weed-inspired burlesque and comedy shows, and 4/20 is quickly becoming one of Seattle's favorite holidays.