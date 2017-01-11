Why Seattle Is the Perfect Place to Find Yourself

The wheels of my plane touched down in Florida after I had said goodbye to the Peace Corps. Soon after leaving the tarmac -- and development work -- in the rearview mirror, I found myself floating listlessly in the backyard pool at my mother's house, wondering what my next move would be. I could no longer live my life like one big insouciant shrug.

I wanted to be a writer. But for one reason or another, all I could picture myself doing was sitting at a sushi bar diligently reading and finding solace in my self-imposed seclusion. That’s what a selfie of my future looked like on my mind's camera. Nevertheless, I need a goal… something to work towards, to keep me focused. I chose writing.