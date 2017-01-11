The Best Places to Exercise for Free in Seattle

Pioneer Square

In season, Kinesia Pilates offers "Pilates in the Park," a free pilates class open to the public in the tree-lined square. Out of season, you could use the trees to run a slalom course around the square.



Green Lake

Often compared to Central Park in New York (and designed by the same guys), the 2.8-mile track around the lake crowds together walkers, joggers, rollerbladers, and all other manner of non-motorized exerciser. For a little extra strength training, stop at the pull-up bars and other equipment on the northeast side.