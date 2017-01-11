How I Learned to Love the Seattle Freeze

The first table I approached was full. Was I being frozen out of this anti-freeze event? I eventually ended up at a table with five other strangers, and we quickly named our team “Quiz in my Pants.” Good, right? We were a diverse group of individuals -- one guy worked at Amazon, there was a student, a freelance videographer, and a consultant, and each of us had lived in Seattle for different lengths of time. What we didn’t share in experiences was made up for by one thing: we all agreed that the Seattle Freeze is incontrovertibly real.

I asked each person what they thought about the phenomenon. A man named Rick shared a story about how his across-the-hall neighbor moved out without saying a word even though they’d casually known each other for a year. Another one of my teammates said he’s been going to the same yoga class for eight years and he’s never interacted with anyone other than with an occasional “Have a nice day.” Around the table I went, person after person, and everyone had a similar story of feeling the chill.