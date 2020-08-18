Lifestyle How to Support Seattle's LGBTQ Community During The Pandemic Every bit helps.

Repair Revolution | Courtesy of Steph Araiza Repair Revolution | Courtesy of Steph Araiza

It’s always been true that Pride is a year-round commitment -- not just a month-long celebration. But this is an especially important slice of wisdom to remember right now: Because of the global pandemic and the ongoing protests against systemic racism, Pride was largely eclipsed this year, and queer businesses missed out on what is typically their busiest and most profitable month. And they’ve been struggling for months now -- most, if not all, businesses in Seattle have been partially or totally closed since mid-March. Not all businesses will survive the pandemic -- many have already shuttered for good -- and it’s up to the broader community to support those that we know and love. For queer folks, that means frequenting your local gay-owned coffee shop, priortizing local businesses over national chains, attending protests for Black lives, and getting involved in those life-saving LGBTQ non-profits that are doing the work. Ahead, here are all the ways to (safely!) support the Seattle LGBTQ community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue the resistance alongside queer BIPOC A commitment to intersectionality necessitates that we continue to show up for BIPOC queers -- especially with our physical presence at marches and protests. Youth For Defund Seattle PD and Decriminalize Seattle are both good accounts to follow for protest and City Council updates. Beyond that, King County Equity Now is a whole coalition of Black-led community orgs demanding an end to gentrification and predatory development in central Seattle, as well as a redistribution of $180 million from the SPD budget, among other things -- all of which will inevitably impact Black queer residents living in the neighborhood. Over on Rainier Beach, Wa-BLOC has been running a weekly Feed The Beach pop-up all summer with free hot food and Defund SPD T-shirts (also free), and they’ll be continuing through the school year; check their Facebook page for updates. Last but not least, Lavender Rights Project is doing the vital work of providing legal support to LGBTQ communities all over Washington -- if you’re an attorney, law student, or licensed professional, there’s likely a volunteer opportunity here for you. Their new project, the WA Black Trans Task Force, is particularly relevant to the current crisis of police violence against Black trans folks -- and playing a crucial role in the fight to save lives.

Seattle Queer Film Festival 2019 | Courtesy of Sabel Roizen

Spend your coin at queer-owned local businesses If you’re spending the rest of summer lakeside, why not support an LGBTQ-owned business while you lounge? TomboyX is the gender-neutral underwear company that also makes some of the best swimwear around, and the brand just so happens to be based right here in Seattle. For local in-store shopping, check out Phantom Quartz, a metaphysical boutique in Mount Baker, Station 7 in Capitol Hill, or Nomadia Creatives, a shop nestled inside of Cupcake Royale by a self-described “queer art gang.” Alternatively, if you’re looking to create your very own merch, Brand | Pride can help -- they specialize in promotional materials and are lesbian-owned and operated. And next time you need an oil change, pop by Repair Revolution -- the queer auto body shop founded by Eli Allison that’s committed to disrupting the industry with inclusivity and transparency.