The Best Places to See the Perseid Meteor Shower Outside of Seattle

Distance from Seattle: 71 miles

This unlit nature preserve offers short boardwalk trails that are wheelchair-accessible and easy to navigate at night. Take the South Tidal Marsh Trail a quarter mile to Hood Canal, or the half-mile Union River Estuary Trail, and set up a blanket at the end.

Distance from Seattle: 122 miles

This one’s for the hikers and/or campers. It's a 6.5-mile round-trip walk if you make it the whole way. But good news for the lazy: you can find open fields just about a mile in, or scramble up a buttress for a wide-open view.

Distance from Seattle: 80 miles

Head north on a quick drive where you can park and hang out overlooking the islands before the sun goes down, then wait for the light show. Trails abound in this area, so you can jet off and find a secluded spot if you prefer.