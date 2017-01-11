The Best Places to See the Perseid Meteor Shower Outside of Seattle

This weekend the Perseid meteor shower is happening, and it's going to be what they call an "outburst." This ostensibly means that you'll have the opportunity to watch a bunch of meteors flying all around, making you feel an insignificance you likely have never felt before. Friday morning marks the peak, with up to 200 meteors per hour blasting by under perfect conditions. However, the show should last through the weekend. There is one caveat though… you'll need to leave Seattle to see it. The time for moonset is 12:19am on Thursday, just about 1am on Friday, and around 1:30am on Saturday. Here are the best places -- outside of the city -- to watch what Neil deGrasse Tyson would likely call "pretty fuckin' sweet."
Mary E. Theler Wetlands Nature Preserve
Distance from Seattle: 71 miles
This unlit nature preserve offers short boardwalk trails that are wheelchair-accessible and easy to navigate at night. Take the South Tidal Marsh Trail a quarter mile to Hood Canal, or the half-mile Union River Estuary Trail, and set up a blanket at the end.
Umtanum Creek Canyon
Distance from Seattle: 122 miles
This one’s for the hikers and/or campers. It's a 6.5-mile round-trip walk if you make it the whole way. But good news for the lazy: you can find open fields just about a mile in, or scramble up a buttress for a wide-open view.
Samish Overlook
Distance from Seattle: 80 miles
Head north on a quick drive where you can park and hang out overlooking the islands before the sun goes down, then wait for the light show. Trails abound in this area, so you can jet off and find a secluded spot if you prefer.
Chinook Bend Natural Area
Distance from Seattle: 27 miles
Take in the shooting stars from this 59-acre park surrounded by river on three sides. And hey, you can get some fishing in, too -- if that’s your thing.
Deception Pass
Distance from Seattle: 82 miles
In this area, you can claim a spot on a dock, Rosario Beach, or a cliff. If you don’t want to camp, you can just hang on the pedestrian lane on the bridge.
Sign up here for our daily Seattle email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.