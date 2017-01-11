11 Places That Prove Old Seattle Is Alive and Well

South Lake Union

El Corazon, these days, is a punk, hardcore, and metal venue, but it's also the latest incarnation of a space sacred to the Seattle music scene. Once the Sub-Zero, the Off Ramp, and Graceland, its walls heard the first performances of Pearl Jam and Nirvana, and served as a stepping stone for Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, Mudhoney, and more recently, Macklemore.



Queen Anne

Stepping in is always a bit of a trip back in time: you can almost smell the cigarettes that used to linger here, along with the rock stars, playwrights, low-lives, and every other breed of Seattleite that co-existed back in the day. Part diner, part dive bar, the room co-opts that noted feature of Las Vegas casinos: it could be any time of day, but it doesn’t matter, because all you want is a drink and a hot, greasy breakfast.