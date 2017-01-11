The 10 Things Seattle's Irrationally Obsessed With

New people moving here

If you live in Seattle, then your rent probably sucks; your favorite bar is probably about to get torn down; and your friends -- especially if they live in one of Seattle's formerly lower-income 'hoods -- are probably planning to move to, like, Renton. Why? Because The Town is one of America's fastest-growing cities. The median income is now over $70,000, and this is changing almost everything about the city. Beloved buildings are being torn down left and right, long-time residents are being priced out of the city, and even the ratio of women to men is tipping noticeably in the direction of the latter (tech jobs). All of which have people right on the edge of up-in-arms. Sometimes. This is Seattle after all.