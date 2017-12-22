The Seattle Bucket List: 33 Things You Need to Do Before You Die

Nailing down a definitive Seattle bucket list is about as easy as living in a Seattle microstudio. And we should know, seeing as how we totally did both of those! Here are 33 essential things every Seattleite* has to do before they die. Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.
*Note: Never using the word "Seattleite" again should probably be No. 34.
This New Gadget Charges Your Devices Using Your Bare Hands
1. Take a seaplane flight
Either on your way to the San Juans or just around town, this Seattle tradition may be the quintessential way to take in the area's natural, and manmade, beauty.
2. March to the match with the Sounders
The only other way to get this close to Drew Carey is to get to the Showcase Showdown on Price is Right.
3. Ride the Seattle Great Wheel
Just please don't do anything stupid and get kicked off for drinking like two editors from a certain lifestyle site that is absolutely not us.
4. Eat a whole Mt. Fuji burger
They don't call Katsu Burger's monstrous creation the Mt. Fuji cause it looks good on film (but boy, does it ever).
5. Sit in the bleachers at Safeco Field
All respect to King Felix's Court, but the bleachers are the best (and cheapest) way to see the M's... as long as you remember to get a Seattle dog afterwards, obviously.
6. Get a burger at Red Mill
Just make sure it’s got Mill Sauce on it... duh!
7. Ride the S.L.U.T.
Or whatever it's actually called. You can even make a bar crawl out of it, by hitting up one of the drinking establishments that, thanks to South Lake Union's seemingly endless growth, you can now find at pretty much every stop.
8. Bike ride naked at the solstice festival
Or better plan: Attend the Naked Bike Ride and watch everybody else do it.
9. See a Sound Garden and the Black (Hole) Sun
Preferably after stopping by the bench outside Kurt Cobain's house.
10. Eat a 12-egg omelette at Beth’s Cafe
Oh, and if that's not enough, it comes with all-you-can-eat hash browns.
11. Go to Theatresports
Going to Seattle sweetest improv theater gives you an excuse help rebuild the gum wall at the same time.
12. Check out a book from the public library
Because books are cool... and the Downtown library is even cooler.
13. Wait in line for Shiro's
It's the best of Seattle's best sushi.
14. Drink whiskey at Canon
Not every bar is one of the best whiskey bars in the country.
15. Hit the morning happy hour at the 5 Spot
Where else can you score amazing eat/drink deals from 8:30-11am... every weekday morning?! It's the perfect way to start a day of... well, day drinking.
16. Go on a Ballard Brewery Crawl
Here, we made it really easy for you.
17. Attend all three days of Bumbershoot
For some this is an annual tradition, for others it’s too much, but you have to push yourself to the limit at least once.
18. Take a ferry
Short of owning a boat, it's the single best way to see Puget Sound up close. Plus, they serve beer!
19. See an outdoor movie
Our favorite spot to do this -- the Fremont Outdoor Cinema, mostly for its proximity to one of Seattle's best beer bars -- is gone, but you really can't go wrong wherever you catch one.
20. Eat your way through the International District
If only someone had assembled a handy ID eating guide just for you...
21. Eat your way through Pike Place Market...
Hm... looks like you’ll be needing another handy eating guide. Good thing we’ve got that covered.
22. Stop at the original Starbucks
Yes, you should still do this even though technically the "real" original store was across the street.
23. Build a bonfire at Golden Gardens Park
Even better, do it at Alki... as long as you can find a freakin' fire pit.
24. Have teriyaki on The Ave
Seattle's teriyaki "scene" might not be what it was, but you can hardly tell in the U-District, where a handful of shops compete to attract hungry students.
25. Pick a favorite pho spot...
Good luck with this. Seriously, let us know if you find a particularly astounding one. That said, one of Pho Bac's three locations aren't a bad choice to start.
26. ... and a favorite food truck
Sure, it'd be easier than picking a pho spot, but with all the great ones feeding the 206, it won't exactly be easy. Here’s a little help.
27. Wait in line for lunch at Salumi
It's worth it.
28. Rope swing into the ship canal
Nothing says summer like swinging out into a narrow, boulder-lined shipping canal that's dangerously crowded with commercial boats and pleasure craft!
29. Go sailgating
It used to be the best thing about going to a Husky football game, but now it just makes the experience even better.
30. Watch the salmon run at the Locks
This display of animal/food most closely associated with Seattle swimming upstream never fails to mesmerize... no matter how many times you've seen it.
31. Fish off a balcony at the Edgewater
If it's good enough for The Beatles, it's good enough for you.
32. Go to the top of Smith Tower
It's the oldest skyscraper in the city. It was the tallest building west of the Mississippi for 17 years. AND there's a speakeasy up there now. Of course you're doing this.
33. Eat a Seattle Dog
If you haven't done this already then seriously, what are you waiting for?
Sign up here for our daily Seattle email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.