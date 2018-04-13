Everything You Have To Do In Seattle This Spring

Spring is here, Seattle, and you've got a lot to do. For starters you should stop wearing your polar fleece every single day, and then you should do everything we’ve listed below -- from hitting grilled cheese festivals and beer festivals to (socially acceptable) drinking for breakfast. Here are all the things you have to do in Seattle this spring.
Thursday
Mar 15
Canvas Event Space
Since 1995, the Art Institute of Seattle has hosted the largest student-run fashion show in the Pacific Northwest, showcasing the latest trends in fashion and giving the chance for students to show off everything they've learned.
Cost: $20-$75 (depending on what row you want to be in)
Thursday - Sunday
Mar 15-Apr 8
Various locations
Presumably named for the tears of laughter you'll cry after seeing one of their shows, the Moisture Festival is almost a month of high-energy shows that combine comedy with "awe-inspiring physical and mental dexterity" and more.
Cost: Tix start around $20
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 17-18
Spend St. Paddy's day at an official Irish festival
Seattle Center
You can’t spend all day in a bar on St. Patrick's day… err, OK, you can, but you really should spare some time for this celebration of Irish culture though live music, food and drink, games, and a lively marketplace. Or just go on Sunday.
Cost: Free to attend
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 17-18
Centurylink Field
The Bacon, Eggs & Kegs festival is back with food (fried chicken waffle nuggets, beer batter flapjacks, etc.) from some of Seattle's favorite fooderies, 80 beers/ciders from over 40 brewers, and a 30-foot long Bloody Mary bar.
Cost: $40
Thursday
Mar 22
AQUA by El Gaucho
Taste Washington's official kickoff is the elegant Red & White Party on the waterfront, where guests wear said colors and winemakers pour vintages that won't be available at any of the weekend's other wine events.
Cost: $175
Friday
Mar 23
Try 70 Pike Place Market vendors… at the same time
Marketfront
Pike Place's own Night Market will pack the historic arcade and the new MarketFront with food/drink from 70+ restaurants and vendors. Also, for the first time, the market's crafters will be involved.
Cost: $75
Saturday
Mar 24
Seattle Center Exhibition Hall
The Washington Brewers Guild's Cask Beer Festival celebrates this unique style of hand-crafted brews, called "real ales," all of which have been conditioned naturally (without artificially introducing CO2 into the cask) and will be poured by gravity or via a beer engine.
Cost: $40
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 24-25
CenturyLink Field Event Center
One of the country's biggest wine events, Taste Washington's Grand Tasting, is back with two days showcasing more wine than you can drink and more food (there will be over 65 restaurants there) than you can eat. Sounds perfect.
Cost: $75
Thursday
Mar 29
Various locations
The Seattle IPA Fest is a SODO-based tasting event celebrating this hoppiest of beers at various locations and features beverages from a handful of local brewers, as well as snacks from places like Flatstick Pub.
Cost: $30
Thursday
Mar 29
Safeco Field
The Mariners' first game of what promises to be another ultimately disappointing season is against the Cleveland Indians who, somehow, in 2018 still manage to get away with being called the "Indians" as if you needed another reason to root, root, root for the home team.
Cost: Tickets start at $13
Friday - Thursday
Mar 30-Feb 22
Fremont Studios
The Seattle Scotch & Beer Fest is back with over 50 craft beers, flights of Scotch and Irish whiskey, specialty cocktails, and more.
Cost: Tickets start at $30
Friday - Saturday
Mar 30-31
Magnuson Park Hangar 30
The Mobile Food Rodeo crew is bringing you another event that isn't quite what it sounds like: The Grilled Cheese Grand Prix isn't a race, or even a competition, it's just a chance to eat all of the cities' best takes on the titular sandwich… and drink beer.
Cost: $35-$75 (depending on if you want VIP and access to the Bloody bar)
Friday - Sunday
Mar 30-Apr 1
Washington State Convention Center
Sakura-Con is one of the largest and best-attended anime festivals with tons of panels, exhibitors, activities, and more, but you don't have to be a fan to enjoy it… hell, you don't even need to go -- just hang out downtown and check out all the amazing cosplay.
Cost: $60
Saturday
Mar 31
Various locations
Much like Santa Con at Christmas time, Bunny Con will bring droves of people in bunny ears (or more) to various downtown bars for a raucous, pre-holiday bar crawl.
Cost: There will be drink specials, but you will have to pay for them
Saturday
Mar 31
Various locations
Your ticket to Georgetown Bites gets you a handful of bites and beverages at your choice of 28 locations in the hip South Seattle 'hood.
Cost: Starting at $20
Saturday
Mar 31
Magnuson Park Hangar 30
… after running a 5K on the shores of Lake Washington at the Seattle Brunch Run, which ends at Hangar 30, where 15 area restaurants will be waiting to ply you with carb-heavy foods.
Cost: $40-$50
Monday - Thursday
Apr 2-19
Get cheap(ish) eats at some of Seattle's best restaurants
Various locations
Score special three-course meals at more than 100 restaurants during Seattle Restaurant Week, which excludes Friday and Saturday... and lasts almost two weeks, which makes it oddly named, but still a great deal.
Cost: $33 per meal
Thursday
Apr 26
Take in an 'Alice In Wonderland'-inspired burlesque
The Triple Door
Through the Looking Glass is an "adult" combination of jazz, classical, Indian, and exotic music, as well as ballet and jazz dance featuring Seattle's best burlesque performers as Lewis Carroll's classic characters.
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Saturday
Apr 28
El Corazon
Yes, you can do all those things at the same time at the Pancakes & Booze Art Show, which will feature 70+ emerging artists, live body painting, live DJ sets, and a totally free pancake bar.
Cost: Starting at $13.65
Saturday
Apr 28
Safeco Field
We've already established that most trips to Safeco will probably be disappointing this season, but not if you're there for the Seattle Bacon & Beer Classic, which is just what it sounds like -- and will definitely be awesome.
Cost: $59-$115 (GA to VIP with early access and a VIP lounge)
Wednesday
Mar 7
Fremont Sunday Market
The seventh annual Mobile Food Rodeo will play host to the fifth annual Taco Libre Truck Showdown, which will give you a chance to crown the city's best taco.
Cost: Free to attend, but the food costs $$
Thursday - Sunday
May 10-20
Various locations
Seattle Beer Week is a week -- err, 10 days -- of beer-based events held at most of the city's best beer bars featuring so many different brews/themes you're almost guaranteed to find something you'll like.
Cost: Varies
Sunday
May 13
Seattle Center
Running a 5K? Hell no. Running a 5K wearing a white shirt while people bombard you with handfuls of brightly colored cornstarch and foam as you pass by? Hell yeah!
Cost: $27.99
