15 Guilty Pleasures Every Seattleite Secretly Loves

We love our artisanal coffee, breathtaking hikes, and telling you about every single thing on the menu at Dick’s. But there are also some things we Seattleites take the utmost pleasure in that revel in their own simplicity. Admit it, you may not know a thing about football, but you’ll be damned if the spirit of the 12th man doesn’t pump through your veins. Here are our most guilty of pleasures:

Secretly loving every rainy day

“Seattle is so gloomy. You definitely don’t want to move here,” you tell anyone thinking of calling Seattle home. Of course this is a big, fat lie. You love staying inside and having a good Netflix binge on those rainy days.