Every Seattle Pride Event You Need to Hit This Year

Forty-four years ago, the highlight of Seattle's first ever Gay Pride Week was a picnic in Pioneer Square attended by 200 people. Today, PrideFest attracts as many as 50,000 people to Seattle Center and Capitol Hill, as well as events across the city. What started as a protest has become a victory celebration and a testament to the progress made toward LGBTQ freedom and equality.
Of course, it's easier to have a blast if you know which of the dozens of events to hit -- from early morning dance parties and booze cruises, to who knows how many drag shows. That's where we come in. Here’s how to celebrate Pride in Seattle this year.
This $4M Super Yacht Comes With a Fire Pit and a Jacuzzi
Brave Horse Pride
Brave Horse Pride
Sign up here for our daily Seattle email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.