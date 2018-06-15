Every Seattle Pride Event You Need to Hit This Year

Lifestyle

Forty-four years ago, the highlight of Seattle's first ever Gay Pride Week was a picnic in Pioneer Square attended by 200 people. Today, PrideFest attracts as many as 50,000 people to Seattle Center and Capitol Hill, as well as events across the city. What started as a protest has become a victory celebration and a testament to the progress made toward LGBTQ freedom and equality.

Of course, it's easier to have a blast if you know which of the dozens of events to hit -- from early morning dance parties and booze cruises, to who knows how many drag shows. That's where we come in. Here’s how to celebrate Pride in Seattle this year.

Wednesday
Jun 20

Laser C89.5: Pride Edition

Laser C89.5: Pride Edition
Seattle Center
The Pacific Science Center's Laser Dome is adding 17 new and reimagined laser shows during its first ever Summer of Light, including this Pride-themed night featuring the radio station's Harmony Soleil.
Wednesday - Thursday
Jun 20-21

The Totally Gay Sing Along

The Totally Gay Sing Along
Central Cinema
Seattle's most creative movie theater wants you to sing along to over 25 queer cuts and classics from Broadway and beyond. And presumably eat the pizza and drink the booze they’ll be offering.
Thursday
Jun 21

National Treasures

National Treasures
SIFF Cinema Egyptian
Get ready for a night of raunchy and foul-mouthed fun when an all-star lineup of drag performers hit the stage, including an insult comic The Stranger called "the most vicious RuPaul's Drag Race winner of all time.”
Thursday - Saturday
Jun 21-23

Day Drag

Day Drag
Timbre Room
There's a ton of events going down at Timbre Room all week, but the highlight is this Patio Party Series: an outdoor pre-funk featuring some of the city's most loved drag queens and DJs.
Thursday - Monday
Jun 21-25

Seattle Alternative Pride 2018

Seattle Alternative Pride 2018
Various locations
Nark Magazine is putting on its own mini-festival boasting nine different events including everything from rooftop parties, to a booze cruise, a warehouse rave, drag competitions, a hip-hop show, and much more.
Friday
Jun 22

Swagger Like Us

Swagger Like Us
Neumos
This event started in San Francisco but has made its way north just in time for Pride. It’s meant to provide a platform for emerging queer hip-hop artists, DJs, and dancers to showcase their talents.
Friday
Jun 22

Brave Horse Pride

Brave Horse Pride

Brave Horse Tavern
Seattle's most famous chef is turning his South Lake Union tavern into the Brave Unicorn Tavern for the night, offering pride-themed food specials, and their usual can't-miss pretzels.

queer bar
Queer bar
Friday - Sunday
Jun 22-24

Queer/Bar Pride Festival

Queer/Bar Pride Festival
Queer/Bar
This unsubtly named boozer's three-day indoor/outdoor party boasts two stages, two dance floors, multiple bars, food vendors, a VIP lounge, and performances by 25+ LGBTQ entertainers.
Saturday
Jun 23

Big Pride

Big Pride
Linda's Tavern
The day starts at the legendary Cap Hill bar with a brunch party at 10am, followed by the main event out back at 5pm featuring a riotous (and free!) drag show.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 23-24

Pride Party!

Pride Party!
Nacho Borracho
Boasting a beer garden on a traffic-less (for once!) Broadway, slushie machines churning out frozen avocado margaritas and frosé, and Jell-O shots, NB might just be the best place to spend the fest's first day.
Seattle PrideFest
Cal Anderson Park | Seattle PrideFest
Saturday
Jun 23

PrideFest Capitol Hill

PrideFest Capitol Hill
Cal Anderson Park
Spanning Broadway from John to Roy, Seattle's fifth annual Pridefest packs the streets of Seattle's hippest and most LGBTQ-friendly ‘hood. There will be three stages featuring drag shows/contests, DJs and much, much more.
Saturday
Jun 23

KEXP presents GayEXP

KEXP presents GayEXP
Seattle Center
KEXP's new-ish Gathering Space is hosting lives show, DJ sets, and more, as well as serving up craft beer and specialty vodka cocktails.
Saturday
Jun 23

Rainier Beach Pride Swim

Rainier Beach Pride Swim
Rainier Beach Community Center & Pool
From 6-7:30pm, the Seattle Parks & Recreation Aquatics Unit is hosting a free LGBTQ Pride Swim where everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Jun 23

Seattle Sounders vs Chicago Fire

Seattle Sounders vs Chicago Fire
CenturyLink Field
It's not like people need an excuse to go to Sounders games, but a portion of every Pride Night ticket purchased through the link above will go to fund scholarships.
Sunday
Jun 24

Pride Parade pre-party

Pride Parade pre-party
Outlier
Just blocks from the parade’s starting point, this early morning affair starts at 7am and features a live DJ set, T-shirt printing, and karaoke.
Sunday
Jun 24

44th annual Seattle Pride Parade

44th annual Seattle Pride Parade
Downtown
The 44th annual Seattle Pride Parade will start at Fourth Avenue and Union on Sunday afternoon and end at Second Avenue Seattle Center... just in time for the second day of Pridefest.
Seattle Pridefest
Seattle Pridefest
Sunday
Jun 24

PrideFest Seattle Center

PrideFest Seattle Center
Seattle Center
For the 12th straight year, PrideFest is descending on Seattle Center with... well, more live entertainment than we can accurately sum up here, on four different stages.

