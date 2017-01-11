The 7 Phases of Living in Seattle

Phase 2: The exploration phase

Where you’re living: In a 100sqft micro-studio because that’s all you can afford.

Where you’re going out: Everywhere. You’ll go anywhere you’ve read about on Thrillist, or had recommended from a co-worker, or got yelled at through a megaphone by a random person on the street.

Your mantra: “Have you been to [insert neighborhood]? I have! It’s cool.”

Go-to activity: Instagramming your bonfire at Golden Gardens.

Seattle is your oyster, and you’re slurping up all of the salty goodness from every corner of the city you can discover. Although your living situation is less than ideal (I mean, come on...you’re basically surviving inside of a shoe box), it actually gives you an excuse to go outside and explore. Have you been on that hiking trail or tried that delicious new restaurant opening up in Madrona? The answer is yes. Always yes. If there was a crown for Mister or Miss PNW, there’s no question you’d win it. It’s only been a month or so, but you’re feeling like a local. Maybe this Seattle thing isn’t so hard after all?