7 Winning Casinos Within an Hour of Seattle

Do you feel lucky? Well, do ya? If you live in Seattle, you should.
A land of delicious buffets, raucous concerts, and rows of slot machines is closer than you think. Cancel the flight to Las Vegas -- you won't need it. With several casinos and resorts within an hour of the Emerald City, you don’t have to go far for a chance with Lady Luck. Whether you’re a card shark or just like to sip a cocktail and take in the scenery, these seven vice-fueling casinos have their bright lights cranked up and are just a quick trip up the road.
Snoqualmie Casino
Snoqualmie, WA
Travel time: 30 minutes
Since no one likes spending time on the road when you should really be winning money on the roulette table, let’s start with the closest casino to Seattle: Snoqualmie Casino. Located on the Snoqualmie Reservation and about 30 minutes east of the city, this 170,000sqft space is home to over 50 classic Vegas-style table games and 1,700 slot machines. The casino also houses six restaurants and a massive space for concerts and special events.
Tulalip Resort Casino
Tulalip, WA
Travel time: 40 minutes
Just north up the 1-5 from Seattle sits Tulalip Resort and Casino. It's a massive amalgamation of casinos, an amphitheatre, a bingo hall, and outlet malls that are just waiting for you to spend all of your newly-earned winnings. The 200,000sqft gambling kingdom is home to 50 table games and 2,200 slot machines, with games all the way from Ancient Greece to Zombie Outbreak.
Red Wind Casino
Olympia, WA
Travel time: One hour
This flashy casino is a bit farther away from the city, in Olympia, but is worth the extra miles for serious gamers. With over 1,400 slots and dozens of table games (like craps and three-card poker) this casino could just be where you really cash in big. Gambling not your thing? The casino's also home to Coho Cabaret, a live-entertainment venue with delicious food and a deluxe 150” TV.
Muckleshoot Casino
Auburn, WA
Travel time: 35 minutes
It’s clear that Muckleshoot Casino is a local favorite spot to win some dough from slot machines. Why? Probably because there are over 3,100 video gaming machines under one roof. If you're not over 50 and into slots, the casino also boasts the largest non-smoking poker room in the state, with over 30 tables at a variety of experience levels.
Quil Ceda Creek Casino
Marysville, WA
Travel time: 40 minutes
Here are some numbers for you: over 1,000 slots, $3 blackjack games every day, and get this, over $2.5 million in jackpots paid out every month. EVERY MONTH. You don't even have to be a gambling man to know that this place is a sure thing.
Little Creek Casino
Shelton, WA
Travel time: One hour 15 minutes
The farthest drive on our list, Little Creek Casino is a relaxing spot if you just want to get away from city life for a few days in a more intimate (but also gambling) setting. About 230 different slots line the casino floor and table games like Texas Hold’em and Spanish 21 are available in smoking and non-smoking rooms. Oh, and don’t forget to hit the Creekside Buffet, featuring a decadent prime rib and locally-harvested seafood.
Suquamish Clearwater Casino
Suquamish, WA
Travel time: One hour (by ferry)
So you've got all these Abraham Lincolns burning a hole in your pocket and you feel like tonight's YOUR night... but it's already 3am. Not a problem. Suquamish is open 24-hours a day, seven days a week. And you don’t have to be rolling in the dough to hit up the table games here. Special $1 per hand blackjack, roulette, or craps days are perfect for a beginner who doesn’t want to break the bank. Or a really cheap person who sucks at gambling.
Sign up here for our daily Seattle email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
Cody Permenter is a freelance writer for Thrillist, and he always double downs on 11. Follow him on Twitter.
-
1. Snoqualmie Casino37500 SE North Bend Way, Snoqualmie
-
2. Tulalip Resort Casino, Seattle
-
3. Red Wind Casino, Olympia
-
4. Muckleshoot Casino2402 Auburn Way S, Auburn
-
5. Quil Ceda Creek Casino & Nightclub6410 33rd Ave NE, Tulalip
-
6. Little Creek Casino91 W State Route 108, Shelton
-
7. Suquamish Clearwater Casino15347 Suquamish Way NE, Suquamish
Seattle may not be the best place to visit for casinos, but thankfully Snoqualmie Casino is so close by. This place features 50 game tables and 1,700 slot machines, and 6 restaurants. We think that the Snoqualmie Casino is a great weekend get away for Seattle locals and well worth a visit from tourists.
The Tulalip Resort Casino is about as close to Vegas at Seattle locals can get without actually going to Vegas. Here you'll find multiple casinos, a bingo hall, and amphitheater, and some outlet malls, as well as 50 game tables and 2,200 slot machines.
This fancy casino may be a bit far from Seattle, but trust us, it is totally worth the trip. Featuring 1,400 slot machines and dozens of game tables, this could be the casino where you win big. Or where you just go and grab some food and watch a live show, up to you.
Muckleshoot Casino is a favorite among Seattle locals because not only are there plenty of ways to gamble, but there are also over 3,100 video gaming machines to play with. This casino boasts the largest non-smoking poker room in the state with over 30 tables, so there are plenty of things to do when you visit.
This casino is a favorite among Seattle locals, mostly because of their daily $3 blackjack games and $2.5 million in jackpots paid out every month. There are over 1,000 slot here for you to test your luck at. Who knows, you could win big!
Yes, we understand that this casino is a really far drive from Seattle, but you have to visit at least once! Here you'll have a change to play at 230 different slot machines and various table games like Texas Hold'em and Spanish 21. There are also smoking and non-smoking rooms available, and a pretty fantastic buffet.
Suquamish Clearwater Casino is open 24 hours a day, sevens days a week, meaning that at any moment you could win big. Test your luck with $1 per hand blackjack games and various other gambling games and slot machines.