Downtown Seattle's 10 Best Places to Poop

This restaurant is in the old Labor Temple, so obviously the "clean and discreet" bathroom (down the stairs on the left) is the perfect place to put in work.

Having to go on the Great Wheel is just gonna make you feel... crappy. So before you get in line hit this nearby hotel -- the bathroom's by the bar.

You'll feel a whole lot better hacking Whole Foods after a stop just past the customer service counter, on the right.

On the second, third, and fourth floors you'll find "private" bathrooms ostensibly reserved for conventioneers, but according to our expert "generally no one gives a shit" if you take a... well, you know.