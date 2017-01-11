The 9 Coolest Jobs in Seattle

It seems like everyone has a job in Seattle. The economy is so good here that local media outlets -- even ones whose names don't rhyme with "illest" -- have (embarrassingly) started calling it the "Region of Boom." But not everyone has a good job. And even fewer people have jobs as cool as the nine people below, who you can jealously read about on one of your state-mandated 15-minute breaks.

Jennifer McEwan

Co-founder & VP of product development, MiKandi adult app store

Lake City

How she got her job: "I created it! I come from a family of small business owners, so the entrepreneurial spirit is in my blood. Ever since I was a young adult, I knew I wanted to do something unconventional. In my 20s, I started working with my boyfriend designing and manufacturing sex toys. We did that for almost 10 years, and eventually moved to China to produce a new line of products. So clearly, I gravitated toward industries related to sex. About six years ago, I was out drinking with friends, when we had one of those, "You know what someone should do?" kind of conversations. Android mobile phones were just picking up traction, and unlike iOS, the Android OS was open, so you could build any kind of app you wanted. Including a third-party app store. Or adult apps. Or, a third-party adult app store. Surprisingly, we discovered there were no adult apps on Android yet. So we thought, "Well, why don't we do it?" Later that year, MiKandi launched."