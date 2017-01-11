The Secret Guide to Finding Cheap Housing in Seattle

When is the best time to rent?

While you may not have a lot of time to decide on a place -- as in the scenario above -- those with the flexibility on a move date can get a better deal depending on what time of year they decide to rent. We spoke with Sarah Rollinger, an agent for national real estate brokerage Redfin, who states that "Spring and summer are traditionally the best times of year to look for a new rental. That is when landlords like to turn their leases because demand is so high.”

On the flip-side of this, Ryan Halset, a Seattle realtor at Boardwalk Real Estate argues that the winter months offer an opportunity to find some great deals, but that could mean going with a second or third choice because of lack of supply. “Landlords or property managers will be more incentivized to negotiate during the winter months because there are fewer potential renters looking and it’s expensive to let properties sit vacant,” Ryan says.