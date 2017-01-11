Things People in Seattle Say, and What They Actually Mean

"You got a place in Ballard? That's such a charming neighborhood."

Translation: Do you know how much it will cost to take an Uber back to my place from there? And what if the bridge is up? There is literally no way I am ever coming to see you. Our friendship was nice while it lasted.



"I could totally use a wild night out"

Translation: Let's hit a happy hour so I can be home around 7-ish and finally start the new Daredevil season on Netflix.



"I'm so glad we passed I-502"

Translation: There's no way I would have voted for the damn thing if I knew it meant the guy in the apartment below me would smoke this much weed.