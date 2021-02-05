Sushi Chef Taku Kondo Hits the California Coast to Forage a Whole Dinner

We’re big fans of bay-area sushi chef Taku Kondo. So we gave him the keys to an all-new MINI Countryman and issued him a challenge: Drive from San Francisco out to his favorite foraging spots, forage a whole meal, and prepare it before sundown. What he came up with is beautiful, mouth-watering, and as fresh as it gets.

Stay tuned for more episodes of The Extra Mile, where we send the MINI Countryman across the country to take on new, exciting challenges with cool, exciting people.