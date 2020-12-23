Taking the New MINI Countryman Through a High-Speed Obstacle Course

We’ve always wanted to drive a fancy new car through a high-speed obstacle course, and the day finally came. MINI sent us their all-new MINI Countryman to put its speed to the test, and we did what anyone would do: We put a pro driver in the driver’s seat and told him to crush the course in under two minutes. It was everything we could have hoped for.

Stay tuned for more episodes of The Extra Mile, where we send the MINI Countryman across the country to take on new, exciting challenges with cool, exciting people.