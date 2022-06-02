Meet the Wellness Influencer Who Started a Mental Health Studio from Her Apartment

When burnout starts to set in, it can be difficult to tackle it on your own. This was the problem Olivia Bowser was grappling with in 2016. “I used to think that health was all fruits, veggies, and running,” she says. Straight out of college, she was experiencing intense pressure as employee #1 at a startup. Her solution: run more, and attend spin classes seven days a week. When that didn’t work, it became clear that a runner’s high wasn’t going to solve her stress problems — and that focusing on mental health was critical.

Seeing a therapist and regularly using a meditation app helped her with the stress and anxiety, but introduced a new problem: isolation. By 2019, she was having regular conversations with friends about confidence and stress management, and began thinking about ways to face these problems as a group. “I began to ask myself — why did mental health have to feel so lonely?” she says.