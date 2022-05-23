How This Menswear Stylist Built a Custom Suiting Line in His Apartment

Chike Azinge didn’t set out to be a menswear designer. As a certified accountant, he spent years focused on finance rather than fashion, bogged down with trade decisions and asset management for major firms. But in 2016, his vision for his career changed. He was introduced to a “celebrity luxury menswear designer” (he’s secretive about which one) and the two of them put their heads together to dream up a new business. Combining their skill sets, they created a company focused on groomsmen styling and formalwear for events, only to be hit with unexpected setbacks.

“This venture did not take off as well as we’d hoped,” Azinge says. It turns out that spending 60 hours a week at your accounting job is a hindrance to making it big in the menswear world. Meanwhile, his celebrity accomplice was far more focused on their own separate brand to give the joint venture the attention it needed. Nevertheless, Azinge knew the concept had potential. The limiting factor, in his mind, was tech.